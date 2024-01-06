In Douglas County, Georgia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Douglas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Manchester High School at Carrollton High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6

Carrollton, GA

Carrollton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin E. Mays High School at Chapel Hill High School