Fayette County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Fayette County, Georgia today, we've got what you need below.
Fayette County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Mary's Academy at Flint River Academy
- Game Time: 1:50 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Woodbury, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Riverdale, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
