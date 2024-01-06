Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Fulton County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Creekside Christian Academy at Riverwood High School

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Sandy Springs, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tri-Cities High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: East Point, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Landmark Christian School at Towers High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Decatur, GA
  • Conference: 2A - Region 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesleyan School at Marist School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Galloway School at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Maynard H Jackson High School at Decatur High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Decatur, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Atlanta High School at B.E.S.T. Academy

  • Game Time: 3:55 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • Conference: 2A - Region 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lambert High School at Alpharetta High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Alpharetta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Midtown High School at Tri-Cities High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: East Point, GA
  • Conference: 5A - Region 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver High School at Lakeside High School - DeKalb

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Roswell High School at North Springs High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin E. Mays High School at Chapel Hill High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Douglasville, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McNair High School at Redan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Stone Mountain, GA
  • Conference: 2A - Region 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

