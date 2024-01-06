For bracketology analysis around Georgia and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Georgia ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 1-0 NR NR 28

Georgia's best wins

In its signature win of the season on November 10, Georgia took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, a top 50 team (No. 34) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 80-77. That signature victory against Wake Forest featured a team-leading 21 points from Noah Thomasson. Jabri Abdur-Rahim, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

76-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 71/RPI) on December 5

68-66 on the road over Florida State (No. 83/RPI) on November 29

66-58 at home over High Point (No. 118/RPI) on December 16

78-69 at home over Winthrop (No. 123/RPI) on November 24

75-68 on the road over Missouri (No. 145/RPI) on January 6

Georgia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Georgia has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Georgia has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Georgia is facing the 87th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have 17 games remaining this year, including nine versus teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.

Georgia has 17 games left this year, including five contests versus Top 25 teams.

Georgia's next game

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV Channel: ESPNU

