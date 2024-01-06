How to Watch Georgia vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mizzou Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Mississippi State vs South Carolina (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Kentucky vs Florida (12:30 PM ET | January 6)
Georgia Stats Insights
- Georgia is 7-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 260th.
- The Bulldogs' 75.4 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 71.3 the Tigers give up.
- When it scores more than 71.3 points, Georgia is 7-0.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
- At home, the Bulldogs gave up 65.8 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.5).
- Beyond the arc, Georgia drained more treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (32.9%).
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 94-82
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|North Florida
|W 78-60
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 93-73
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/10/2024
|Arkansas
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Tennessee
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
