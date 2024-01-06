Georgia vs. Missouri: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue an eight-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mizzou Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Georgia matchup.
Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Georgia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-4.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-4.5)
|147.5
|-205
|+172
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Georgia vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Georgia has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
- Missouri has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing nine times.
- Tigers games have hit the over five out of 13 times this season.
Georgia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- The Bulldogs were +40000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- Georgia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.