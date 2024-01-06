The Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue an eight-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mizzou Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Georgia matchup.

Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Georgia vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Georgia Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri (-4.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Missouri (-4.5) 147.5 -205 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia vs. Missouri Betting Trends

  • Georgia has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this year.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
  • Missouri has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing nine times.
  • Tigers games have hit the over five out of 13 times this season.

Georgia Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • The Bulldogs were +40000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
  • Georgia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

