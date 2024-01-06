Saturday's game between the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) and Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) matching up at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UL Monroe, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 73, Georgia Southern 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe

Computer Predicted Spread: UL Monroe (-4.8)

UL Monroe (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

UL Monroe has gone 4-6-0 against the spread, while Georgia Southern's ATS record this season is 4-9-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Warhawks are 4-6-0 and the Eagles are 7-6-0.

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles' -168 scoring differential (being outscored by 12 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.4 points per game (311th in college basketball) while giving up 80.4 per outing (348th in college basketball).

The 33.9 rebounds per game Georgia Southern accumulates rank 297th in the nation, 7.2 fewer than the 41.1 its opponents pull down.

Georgia Southern makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8. It shoots 35.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 38.1%.

Georgia Southern loses the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 14.1 (331st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

