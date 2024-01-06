Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Southern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Tyren Moore: 12.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Avantae Parker: 5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Deuce Dean: 9.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Nate Brafford: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jamar Franklin: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Tyreke Locure: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Bolden: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Savion Gallion: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK AD Diedhiou: 4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison

UL Monroe Rank UL Monroe AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank 270th 71.2 Points Scored 65.6 334th 239th 73.3 Points Allowed 79.2 334th 82nd 39.1 Rebounds 33.8 289th 16th 12.4 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th 300th 6.1 3pt Made 9.2 57th 70th 15.8 Assists 9.0 358th 279th 13.0 Turnovers 13.9 325th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.