The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) are favored (-3.5) to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 139.5 in the matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under UL Monroe -3.5 139.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

The average over/under for Georgia Southern's outings this season is 148.9, 9.4 more points than this game's total.

Georgia Southern is 4-9-0 ATS this season.

UL Monroe (4-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 9.2% more often than Georgia Southern (4-9-0) this season.

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UL Monroe 3 30% 68.7 137.1 72.3 152.7 139.4 Georgia Southern 9 69.2% 68.4 137.1 80.4 152.7 144.3

Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends

The Warhawks' record against the spread in Sun Belt games last season was 10-9-0.

The Eagles score an average of 68.4 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 72.3 the Warhawks allow.

Georgia Southern is 3-2 against the spread and 1-5 overall when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UL Monroe 4-6-0 0-1 4-6-0 Georgia Southern 4-9-0 4-6 7-6-0

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UL Monroe Georgia Southern 7-8 Home Record 12-4 4-10 Away Record 3-11 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 62.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

