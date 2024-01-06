Will Georgia State be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Georgia State's complete tournament resume.

How Georgia State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 2-1 NR NR 197

Georgia State's best wins

Georgia State beat the No. 117-ranked (according to the RPI) Clemson Tigers, 78-72, on December 16, which goes down as its best win of the season. Mya Williams tallied a team-high 21 points with zero rebounds and zero assists in the contest versus Clemson.

Next best wins

64-55 at home over Texas State (No. 166/RPI) on January 6

90-89 on the road over Troy (No. 167/RPI) on December 31

62-52 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 198/RPI) on November 14

71-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 203/RPI) on November 10

90-57 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 334/RPI) on November 28

Georgia State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Georgia State has the 278th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

As far as the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have seven games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

Georgia St's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Georgia State's next game

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

Georgia State Panthers vs. Marshall Thundering Herd Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

