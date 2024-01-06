The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) will hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mitchell Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 44.8% the Jaguars' opponents have shot this season.

Georgia State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Panthers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 327th.

The Panthers' 79.4 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 74.6 the Jaguars give up.

When it scores more than 74.6 points, Georgia State is 6-2.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

At home Georgia State is scoring 90.8 points per game, 18.5 more than it is averaging on the road (72.3).

At home the Panthers are allowing 67.8 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they are on the road (78.9).

At home, Georgia State sinks 8.8 trifectas per game, 2.4 more than it averages on the road (6.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.8%) than away (30.4%).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule