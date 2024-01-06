The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) will look to break a five-game road skid when visiting the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mitchell Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Georgia State matchup in this article.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-4.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-3.5) 146.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Georgia State has covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

South Alabama has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Jaguars' 12 games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.