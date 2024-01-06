The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Alabama -4.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State has played seven games this season that have had more than 146.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Georgia State's contests this season is 154.0, 7.5 more points than this game's point total.

Georgia State's ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

Georgia State (4-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 27.2% less often than South Alabama (7-4-0) this year.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Alabama 6 54.5% 74.1 153.5 74.6 149.2 139.7 Georgia State 7 63.6% 79.4 153.5 74.6 149.2 148.4

Additional Georgia State Insights & Trends

The Jaguars were 13-9-0 against the spread last season in Sun Belt play.

The Panthers put up an average of 79.4 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 74.6 the Jaguars allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 74.6 points, Georgia State is 4-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Alabama 7-4-0 2-1 6-5-0 Georgia State 4-7-0 1-2 7-4-0

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Home/Away Splits

South Alabama Georgia State 5-3 Home Record 4-1 3-3 Away Record 2-6 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.8 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 5-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 1-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.