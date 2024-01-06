Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) meeting the Texas State Bobcats (9-3) at 2:00 PM ET.

Georgia State vs. Texas State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

2:00 PM ET

Georgia State Players to Watch

Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Texas State Players to Watch

Ja'Niah Henson: 13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylin Foster: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Tiffany Tullis: 8.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Timia Jefferson: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Julia Coleman: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

