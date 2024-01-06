How to Watch the Georgia State vs. Texas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers (7-5) go up against the Texas State Bobcats (10-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Sun Belt play.
Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia State vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats score an average of 68.7 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 66.0 the Panthers give up.
- Texas State has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 66.0 points.
- Georgia State has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.
- The Panthers average 14.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Bobcats allow (58.1).
- Georgia State has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 58.1 points.
- When Texas State allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 9-4.
- This season the Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2% higher than the Bobcats concede.
- The Bobcats shoot 41.0% from the field, just 2.5% higher than the Panthers allow.
Georgia State Leaders
- Mikyla Tolivert: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)
- Crystal Henderson: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.0 FG%
- Deasia Merrill: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.9 FG%
- Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
Georgia State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|LaGrange
|W 93-51
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Troy
|W 90-89
|Trojan Arena
|1/4/2024
|UL Monroe
|L 82-65
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|Marshall
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/13/2024
|Appalachian State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
