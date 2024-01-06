The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-5, 1-1 ACC) are home in ACC play against the Boston College Eagles (9-4, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Georgia Tech has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 24th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 164th.
  • The Yellow Jackets score only 0.2 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Eagles allow (71.8).
  • Georgia Tech has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Georgia Tech is scoring 75.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.3 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (65.0).
  • At home, the Yellow Jackets are ceding 12.6 fewer points per game (66.2) than on the road (78.8).
  • Georgia Tech is making 7.7 threes per game with a 29.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.4 more threes and 1.0% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 28.7% three-point percentage).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Hawaii W 73-68 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Nevada L 72-64 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State L 82-71 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Boston College - Hank McCamish Pavilion
1/9/2024 Notre Dame - Hank McCamish Pavilion
1/13/2024 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium

