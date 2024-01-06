The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-5, 1-1 ACC) are home in ACC play against the Boston College Eagles (9-4, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.

Georgia Tech has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 24th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 164th.

The Yellow Jackets score only 0.2 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Eagles allow (71.8).

Georgia Tech has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison

Georgia Tech is scoring 75.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.3 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (65.0).

At home, the Yellow Jackets are ceding 12.6 fewer points per game (66.2) than on the road (78.8).

Georgia Tech is making 7.7 threes per game with a 29.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.4 more threes and 1.0% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 28.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule