Saturday's ACC schedule will see the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-5, 1-1 ACC) take the court against the Boston College Eagles (9-4, 0-2 ACC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. Boston College matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Tech (-1.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Tech (-2.5) 146.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Yellow Jackets' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

Boston College is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

In the Eagles' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Georgia Tech is 70th in the country. It is far below that, 101st, according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Yellow Jackets currently have the same odds, going from +25000 at the start of the season to +25000.

With odds of +25000, Georgia Tech has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

