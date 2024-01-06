ACC foes meet when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-5, 1-1 ACC) host the Boston College Eagles (9-4, 0-2 ACC) at Hank McCamish Pavilion, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Eagles are 1.5-point underdogs in the game. The point total is 146.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia Tech -1.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

In three of 13 games this season, Georgia Tech and its opponents have gone over 146.5 points.

Georgia Tech's outings this year have an average total of 143.5, 3.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Yellow Jackets have put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread.

Georgia Tech has had less success against the spread than Boston College this year, sporting an ATS record of 6-7-0, compared to the 6-6-0 mark of Boston College.

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia Tech 3 23.1% 71.6 150.9 71.9 143.7 145.7 Boston College 8 66.7% 79.3 150.9 71.8 143.7 143.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

Georgia Tech put together a 10-11-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The 71.6 points per game the Yellow Jackets record are the same as the Eagles allow.

Georgia Tech is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia Tech 6-7-0 1-3 5-8-0 Boston College 6-6-0 2-2 9-3-0

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Tech Boston College 11-6 Home Record 9-7 3-9 Away Record 4-7 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.