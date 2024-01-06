The Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will look to build on an eight-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mizzou Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -4.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 147.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Georgia has had an average of 144.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia is 6-5-0 ATS this year.

Georgia's .545 ATS win percentage (6-5-0 ATS record) is higher than Missouri's .417 mark (5-7-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Georgia vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 5 41.7% 76.5 151.9 71.3 140.7 150.2 Georgia 4 36.4% 75.4 151.9 69.4 140.7 149

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

Against the spread in SEC play, the Tigers were 9-11-0 last year.

The Bulldogs score just 4.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Tigers give up (71.3).

Georgia has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 7-0 overall record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgia vs. Missouri Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 5-7-0 2-5 4-8-0 Georgia 6-5-0 1-1 5-6-0

Georgia vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri Georgia 16-3 Home Record 13-4 5-5 Away Record 1-10 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.