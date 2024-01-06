Haralson County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Haralson County, Georgia today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Haralson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fannin County High School at Haralson County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Tallapoosa, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at Bremen High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Bremen, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
