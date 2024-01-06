Henry County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Henry County, Georgia. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creekside Christian Academy at Riverwood High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McDonough High School at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
