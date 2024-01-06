Johnson County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Johnson County, Georgia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnson County High School at East Laurens High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: East Dublin, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.