Saturday's contest features the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) and the Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) clashing at KSU Convocation Center (on January 6) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 83-80 win for Kennesaw State.

The game has no line set.

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 83, Queens 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Kennesaw State vs. Queens

Computer Predicted Spread: Kennesaw State (-3.1)

Kennesaw State (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 163.2

Kennesaw State is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Queens' 3-8-0 ATS record. The Owls have gone over the point total in nine games, while Royals games have gone over seven times. Kennesaw State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 games. Queens has gone 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls have a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.5 points per game. They're putting up 85.5 points per game to rank 16th in college basketball and are allowing 78.0 per outing to rank 323rd in college basketball.

Kennesaw State records 41.3 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) compared to the 41.4 of its opponents.

Kennesaw State knocks down 10.0 three-pointers per game (16th in college basketball) while shooting 32.5% from deep (233rd in college basketball). It is making 3.6 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 28.6%.

The Owls rank 165th in college basketball by averaging 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 117th in college basketball, allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions.

Kennesaw State wins the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 12.2 (221st in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.0.

