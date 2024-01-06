How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Queens on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KSU Convocation Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Kennesaw State vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- The Owls make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).
- Kennesaw State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.
- The Owls are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Royals sit at 63rd.
- The Owls put up 85.5 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 82.9 the Royals give up.
- When Kennesaw State scores more than 82.9 points, it is 7-3.
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison
- Kennesaw State is putting up 90.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 81.4 points per contest.
- The Owls surrender 62.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 87.1 on the road.
- Kennesaw State is making 11.2 threes per game, which is 1.1 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (10.1). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 31.8% at home and 34% in road games.
Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Brescia
|W 91-59
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/23/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|L 79-70
|Kimmel Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/6/2024
|Queens
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|Stetson
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|1/12/2024
|FGCU
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
