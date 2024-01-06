The Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KSU Convocation Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 176.5 points.

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kennesaw State -7.5 176.5

Kennesaw State Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Kennesaw State and its opponents have gone over 176.5 total points.

The average total in Kennesaw State's outings this year is 163.5, 13 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Owls have compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

Kennesaw State has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Owls have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -400.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kennesaw State has a 80% chance to win.

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Over/Under Stats

Games Over 176.5 % of Games Over 176.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kennesaw State 3 27.3% 85.5 165.4 78 160.9 158.1 Queens 1 9.1% 79.9 165.4 82.9 160.9 152.8

Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends

Kennesaw State won 12 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover five times.

The 85.5 points per game the Owls put up are just 2.6 more points than the Royals give up (82.9).

When Kennesaw State totals more than 82.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kennesaw State 6-5-0 0-0 9-2-0 Queens 3-8-0 0-4 7-4-0

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Home/Away Splits

Kennesaw State Queens 5-0 Home Record 5-1 2-5 Away Record 0-8 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-6-0 90.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 96.8 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 6-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

