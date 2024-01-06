Saturday's game that pits the Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) against the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) at Cameron Hall has a projected final score of 72-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mercer, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Mercer vs. VMI Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Cameron Hall

Mercer vs. VMI Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 72, VMI 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercer vs. VMI

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-3.2)

Mercer (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

VMI's record against the spread so far this season is 4-7-0, while Mercer's is 5-6-0. The Keydets have hit the over in four games, while Bears games have gone over seven times. In the past 10 contests, VMI has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall. Mercer has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears score 69.9 points per game (287th in college basketball) and give up 70.9 (166th in college basketball) for a -14 scoring differential overall.

Mercer grabs 34.1 rebounds per game (285th in college basketball), compared to the 34.2 of its opponents.

Mercer hits 6.6 three-pointers per game (261st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

Mercer has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.1 (120th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (175th in college basketball).

