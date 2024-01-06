The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing skid at the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.

Mercer vs. VMI Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Mercer Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Keydets allow to opponents.

Mercer has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Keydets are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 284th.

The Bears record just 3.1 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Keydets allow (73).

Mercer has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 73 points.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

Mercer puts up 73.7 points per game in home games, compared to 67.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Bears are surrendering 67 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 78.6.

Mercer is making 6.6 threes per game with a 32.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 0.6% points better than it is averaging on the road (6 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule