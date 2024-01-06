The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) will aim to end a three-game road losing streak when taking on the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Cameron Hall, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. VMI Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. VMI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Mercer vs. VMI Betting Trends

Mercer has put together a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.

VMI has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

A total of four Keydets games this year have gone over the point total.

