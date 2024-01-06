The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Cameron Hall. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 139.5.

Mercer vs. VMI Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Cameron Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mercer -5.5 139.5

Mercer Betting Records & Stats

Mercer's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points six times.

Mercer has an average point total of 140.9 in its contests this year, 1.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bears are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Mercer's .455 ATS win percentage (5-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than VMI's .364 mark (4-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Mercer vs. VMI Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mercer 6 54.5% 69.9 140.5 70.9 143.9 137.9 VMI 6 54.5% 70.6 140.5 73 143.9 146.9

Additional Mercer Insights & Trends

Mercer won eight games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Bears record 69.9 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 73 the Keydets give up.

Mercer vs. VMI Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mercer 5-6-0 0-1 7-4-0 VMI 4-7-0 4-4 4-7-0

Mercer vs. VMI Home/Away Splits

Mercer VMI 5-2 Home Record 3-2 1-4 Away Record 0-7 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.4 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

