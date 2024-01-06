Two hot squads square off when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, victors in five in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.
  • Mississippi State is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 49th.
  • The Bulldogs score 13.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Gamecocks give up (63.1).
  • When Mississippi State puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 11-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks are shooting 45% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 38.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, South Carolina has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.
  • The Gamecocks score 12.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (62.7).
  • South Carolina has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Mississippi State scored 69.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged away from home (63.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 65.
  • Mississippi State made 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in away games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, South Carolina scored five fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (68.3).
  • At home, the Gamecocks conceded 69.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77).
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina drained more trifectas on the road (9.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (29.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 North Texas W 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 Rutgers W 70-60 Prudential Center
12/31/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 85-62 Humphrey Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
1/10/2024 Tennessee - Humphrey Coliseum
1/13/2024 Alabama - Humphrey Coliseum

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Winthrop W 72-62 Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 Elon W 70-43 Colonial Life Arena
12/30/2023 Florida A&M W 94-62 Colonial Life Arena
1/6/2024 Mississippi State - Colonial Life Arena
1/9/2024 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.