SEC squads will be on Saturday's college basketball schedule in seven games, including the Kentucky Wildcats playing the Florida Gators.

Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

SEC Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks 12:00 PM ET CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators 12:30 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Bulldogs at Missouri Tigers 1:00 PM ET SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Auburn Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks 2:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Commodores 3:30 PM ET SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Ole Miss Rebels at Tennessee Volunteers 6:00 PM ET SECN (Live stream on Fubo) LSU Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies 8:30 PM ET SECN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow SEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!