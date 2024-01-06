The Samford Bulldogs and the Citadel Bulldogs hit the court in one of five games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that include SoCon squads.

SoCon Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Mercer Bears at VMI Keydets 1:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Samford Bulldogs at Citadel Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) East Tennessee State Buccaneers at UNC Greensboro Spartans 4:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Wofford Terriers at Western Carolina Catamounts 4:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Furman Paladins at Chattanooga Mocs 7:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

