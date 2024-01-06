Saturday's contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-67 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Ole Miss 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-10.6)

Tennessee (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Both Tennessee and Ole Miss are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Volunteers and the Rebels are 6-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. In the past 10 games, Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 77.8 points per game (114th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per outing (39th in college basketball). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. It is pulling down 39.2 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.5 per contest.

Tennessee hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball), two more than its opponents (6.5).

The Volunteers rank 124th in college basketball with 97.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 21st in college basketball defensively with 80.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 10.5 (76th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.9.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game (posting 77.4 points per game, 125th in college basketball, and conceding 67.8 per contest, 104th in college basketball) and have a +125 scoring differential.

Ole Miss averages 35.5 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball), compared to the 36.4 of its opponents.

Ole Miss connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (160th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 40.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.4%.

Ole Miss has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (55th in college basketball), 2.6 fewer than the 12.8 it forces (123rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.