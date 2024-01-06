The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.

Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 41.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Villanova is 6-0 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 94th.

The 73.1 points per game the Wildcats score are only 3.2 more points than the Red Storm allow (69.9).

Villanova has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

St. John's is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 172nd.

The Red Storm score 16.1 more points per game (79.7) than the Wildcats allow (63.6).

St. John's is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Villanova puts up 71.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 73.8 points per game on the road.

In 2023-24, the Wildcats are surrendering 59.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 65.5.

At home, Villanova is making 0.7 more threes per game (10.5) than on the road (9.8). However, it sports a worse three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to in away games (36.1%).

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, St. John's scored 77.6 points per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (75.6).

The Red Storm gave up fewer points at home (70.0 per game) than away (82.8) last season.

St. John's made more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (30.4%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 Xavier W 66-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/15/2024 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

St. John's Upcoming Schedule