Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Saturday
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Dayton Flyers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: UD Arena
- Location: Dayton, Ohio
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State Penguins vs. Cleveland State Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wolstein Center
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Fairfield Stags vs. Canisius Golden Griffins
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Koessler Athletic Center
- Location: Buffalo, New York
How to Watch Fairfield vs. Canisius
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Marshall Thundering Herd
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cam Henderson Center
- Location: Huntington, West Virginia
How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Marshall
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss Eagles vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chartway Arena
- Location: Norfolk, Virginia
How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alcorn State Braves vs. Jackson State Tigers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Williams Assembly Center
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi
How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Jackson State
- TV: MyNetworkTV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Vermont Catamounts vs. Maine Black Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cross Insurance Center
- Location: Bangor, Maine
How to Watch Vermont vs. Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. James Madison Dukes
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center
- Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia
How to Watch Louisiana vs. JMU
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
