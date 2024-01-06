Saturday's NCAA Women's Hockey schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between Colgate and Clarkson.

Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Princeton vs Providence

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Boston College vs Maine

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Quinnipiac vs Minnesota-Duluth

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch RIT vs Brown

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch St. Lawrence vs Cornell

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Vermont vs Rensselaer

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Clarkson vs Colgate

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!