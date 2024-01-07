Which basketball team sits on top of the ASUN? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

1. FGCU

Current Record: 12-4 | Projected Record: 24-4

12-4 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th

67th Last Game: W 70-38 vs North Florida

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stetson

@ Stetson Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-9

9-5 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 146th

146th Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd

282nd Last Game: W 83-62 vs North Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: Lipscomb

Lipscomb Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

3. Lipscomb

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-10

9-6 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 158th

158th Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th

180th Last Game: W 76-65 vs Bellarmine

Next Game

Opponent: @ Central Arkansas

@ Central Arkansas Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

4. Austin Peay

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 17-10

9-7 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 181st

181st Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th

265th Last Game: W 62-52 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Alabama

@ North Alabama Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

5. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 21-7

11-5 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 183rd

183rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th

294th Last Game: L 62-52 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bellarmine

@ Bellarmine Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

6. North Florida

Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 9-18

6-10 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 246th

246th Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st

91st Last Game: L 70-38 vs FGCU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kennesaw State

@ Kennesaw State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. Kennesaw State

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-18

5-9 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 254th

254th Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st

81st Last Game: W 61-42 vs Queens (NC)

Next Game

Opponent: North Florida

North Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8. Stetson

Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 12-16

7-9 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 263rd

263rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st

301st Last Game: W 59-53 vs Jacksonville

Next Game

Opponent: FGCU

FGCU Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

9. Jacksonville

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 7-20

4-11 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 287th

287th Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th

77th Last Game: L 59-53 vs Stetson

Next Game

Opponent: @ Queens (NC)

@ Queens (NC) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10. Bellarmine

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-21

5-9 | 5-21 Overall Rank: 303rd

303rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th

144th Last Game: L 76-65 vs Lipscomb

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

11. North Alabama

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 5-22

4-10 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 306th

306th Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th

213th Last Game: L 83-62 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: Austin Peay

Austin Peay Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

12. Queens (NC)

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 3-23

6-8 | 3-23 Overall Rank: 345th

345th Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th

349th Last Game: L 61-42 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game