Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London has a difficult matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 200.8 per game.

London has totaled a team-best 864 receiving yards (57.6 per game) and two TDs, reeling in 65 balls out of 101 targets this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on London and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

London vs. the Saints

London vs the Saints (since 2021): 3 GP / 78.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 78.3 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Saints have allowed 19 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with New Orleans on the season.

The pass defense of the Saints is giving up 200.8 yards per outing this year, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Saints have the No. 11 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 20 this season (1.3 per game).

Watch Falcons vs Saints on Fubo!

Falcons Player Previews

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on London with BetMGM Sportsbook.

London Receiving Insights

In seven of 15 games this year, London has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

London has 20.4% of his team's target share (101 targets on 496 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 101 times, averaging 8.6 yards per target (36th in NFL).

London has made two touchdown catches this season in 15 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.9% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

London has been targeted 14 times in the red zone (28.6% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 10 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 10 REC / 172 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.