New Orleans (8-8) will face off against their NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) in a matchup on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Saints favored to win by 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 42 points.

This week's game that pits the Saints against the Falcons is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you watch the action. Read on for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Falcons vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Falcons have led after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in six games .

The Saints have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in six games in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.2 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Falcons have won the second quarter seven times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up two times in 16 games this season.

In 16 games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, lost nine times, and tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.4 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

The Saints have won the third quarter in 11 games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.8 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Falcons' 16 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up two times.

In 16 games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, lost six times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

Falcons vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons have been winning five times, have been losing nine times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first half this season.

The Saints have led after the first half in seven games, have been behind after the first half in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

This year, the Falcons have won the second half in eight games, lost the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in one game.

The Saints have won the second half in 10 games this season (6-4 in those contests), lost the second half in four games (1-3), and they've tied in the second half in two games (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 12.1 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in the second half.

