Georgia vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) and Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) at Bud Walton Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Arkansas taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.
In their last game on Thursday, the Bulldogs earned a 54-50 win over Texas A&M.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 67, Georgia 65
Other SEC Predictions
- Mississippi State vs South Carolina
- Kentucky vs Tennessee
- LSU vs Ole Miss
- Florida vs Vanderbilt
- LSU vs Ole Miss
- Mississippi State vs South Carolina
- Kentucky vs Tennessee
- Florida vs Vanderbilt
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on January 4, the Bulldogs took down the Texas A&M Aggies, a top 50 team (No. 25) in our computer rankings, by a score of 54-50.
- The Bulldogs have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.
- Georgia has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 20th-most in the nation. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 49th-most.
- Based on the RPI, the Razorbacks have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins
- 54-50 at home over Texas A&M (No. 25) on January 4
- 73-56 over Columbia (No. 63) on November 20
- 65-57 over Purdue (No. 70) on November 22
- 85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 122) on November 13
- 86-70 at home over Troy (No. 164) on December 6
Georgia Leaders
- Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.3 FG%
- Zoesha Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%
- Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
- Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%
- Jordan Isaacs: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.1 FG%
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 144th in college basketball, and allowing 60.2 per contest, 93rd in college basketball) and have a +113 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.