Sunday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) and Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) at Bud Walton Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Arkansas taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

In their last game on Thursday, the Bulldogs earned a 54-50 win over Texas A&M.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Arkansas 67, Georgia 65

Other SEC Predictions

Georgia Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season on January 4, the Bulldogs took down the Texas A&M Aggies, a top 50 team (No. 25) in our computer rankings, by a score of 54-50.
  • The Bulldogs have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.
  • Georgia has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 20th-most in the nation. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 49th-most.
  • Based on the RPI, the Razorbacks have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 54-50 at home over Texas A&M (No. 25) on January 4
  • 73-56 over Columbia (No. 63) on November 20
  • 65-57 over Purdue (No. 70) on November 22
  • 85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 122) on November 13
  • 86-70 at home over Troy (No. 164) on December 6

Georgia Leaders

  • Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.3 FG%
  • Zoesha Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%
  • Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
  • Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%
  • Jordan Isaacs: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.1 FG%

Georgia Performance Insights

  • The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 144th in college basketball, and allowing 60.2 per contest, 93rd in college basketball) and have a +113 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.