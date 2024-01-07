Sunday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) and Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) at Bud Walton Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Arkansas taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

In their last game on Thursday, the Bulldogs earned a 54-50 win over Texas A&M.

Georgia vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Georgia vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 67, Georgia 65

Georgia Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on January 4, the Bulldogs took down the Texas A&M Aggies, a top 50 team (No. 25) in our computer rankings, by a score of 54-50.

The Bulldogs have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

Georgia has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 20th-most in the nation. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 49th-most.

Based on the RPI, the Razorbacks have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins

54-50 at home over Texas A&M (No. 25) on January 4

73-56 over Columbia (No. 63) on November 20

65-57 over Purdue (No. 70) on November 22

85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 122) on November 13

86-70 at home over Troy (No. 164) on December 6

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.3 FG%

16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.3 FG% Zoesha Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG% Jordan Isaacs: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.1 FG%

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 144th in college basketball, and allowing 60.2 per contest, 93rd in college basketball) and have a +113 scoring differential.

