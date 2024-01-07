Sunday's game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-4) and Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9) matching up at Petersen Events Center has a projected final score of 72-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Tech, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Yellow Jackets enter this game after a 63-60 win over Virginia on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 72, Pittsburgh 62

Other ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Yellow Jackets notched their best win of the season on December 16 by registering a 64-53 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 55-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Yellow Jackets have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Georgia Tech is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

64-53 on the road over Georgia (No. 55) on December 16

63-60 at home over Virginia (No. 76) on January 4

78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 99) on November 16

66-55 over New Mexico (No. 179) on November 24

83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 195) on November 6

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Kayla Blackshear: 13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%

13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG% Rusne Augustinaite: 12.4 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (35-for-88)

12.4 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (35-for-88) Kara Dunn: 15.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

15.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Ines Noguero: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets are outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game, with a +156 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.3 points per game (86th in college basketball) and allow 62.1 per outing (133rd in college basketball).

The Yellow Jackets are scoring more points at home (77.5 per game) than away (73.5).

Georgia Tech is conceding fewer points at home (56.9 per game) than on the road (75.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.