The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' (10-4) ACC schedule includes Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9) at Petersen Events Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACCN

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets put up 6.7 more points per game (73.3) than the Panthers give up to opponents (66.6).

Georgia Tech is 7-2 when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Pittsburgh is 4-7 when it allows fewer than 73.3 points.

The 66.8 points per game the Panthers average are just 4.7 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (62.1).

Pittsburgh has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 62.1 points.

When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 66.8 points, it is 8-1.

The Panthers shoot 41.7% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.

The Yellow Jackets shoot 43.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Panthers allow.

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Kayla Blackshear: 13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%

13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG% Rusne Augustinaite: 12.4 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (35-for-88)

12.4 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (35-for-88) Kara Dunn: 15.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

15.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Ines Noguero: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)

Georgia Tech Schedule