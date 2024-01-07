The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' (10-4) ACC schedule includes Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9) at Petersen Events Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACCN
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

  • The Yellow Jackets put up 6.7 more points per game (73.3) than the Panthers give up to opponents (66.6).
  • Georgia Tech is 7-2 when it scores more than 66.6 points.
  • Pittsburgh is 4-7 when it allows fewer than 73.3 points.
  • The 66.8 points per game the Panthers average are just 4.7 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (62.1).
  • Pittsburgh has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 62.1 points.
  • When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 66.8 points, it is 8-1.
  • The Panthers shoot 41.7% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.
  • The Yellow Jackets shoot 43.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Panthers allow.

Georgia Tech Leaders

  • Tonie Morgan: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
  • Kayla Blackshear: 13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%
  • Rusne Augustinaite: 12.4 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (35-for-88)
  • Kara Dunn: 15.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
  • Ines Noguero: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 81-50 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Florida State L 95-80 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/4/2024 Virginia W 63-60 Hank McCamish Pavilion
1/7/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
1/11/2024 Clemson - Hank McCamish Pavilion
1/14/2024 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium

