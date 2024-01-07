The Atlanta Hawks (14-20) are traveling to face the Orlando Magic (20-15) for a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Amway Center, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Hawks vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Hawks vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Hawks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Hawks' -47 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 122.6 points per game (third in the NBA) while allowing 123.9 per contest (28th in the league).

The Magic outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (posting 113.8 points per game, 19th in league, and giving up 112 per outing, 11th in NBA) and have a +63 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 236.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams together give up 235.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

Atlanta has covered eight times in 34 chances against the spread this season.

Orlando is 24-11-0 ATS this year.

Hawks and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +15000 +6600 - Magic +10000 +5000 -

