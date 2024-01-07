The Atlanta Hawks (14-20) visit the Orlando Magic (20-15) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Amway Center on January 7, 2024. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Magic allow to opponents.

Atlanta has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Magic are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The 122.6 points per game the Hawks average are 10.6 more points than the Magic give up (112).

Atlanta is 14-15 when scoring more than 112 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are putting up 125 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (120.9).

In home games, Atlanta is allowing four more points per game (126.3) than when playing on the road (122.3).

The Hawks are draining 14.1 treys per game, which is 0.3 fewer than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.4). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 37.6% in home games and 36.1% when playing on the road.

Hawks Injuries