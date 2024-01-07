Player props are available for Trae Young and Paolo Banchero, among others, when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -167) 10.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +130)

The 27.7 points Young has scored per game this season is 1.2 more than his prop total set for Sunday (26.5).

He has grabbed 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (2.5).

Young's year-long assist average -- 11.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Sunday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young has hit 3.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Get Young gear at Fanatics!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +148)

Dejounte Murray's 20.9 points per game are 0.4 higher than Sunday's prop total.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Sunday.

Murray averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than Sunday's prop bet (4.5).

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -102)

The 11.9 points Clint Capela scores per game are 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 10.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -125)

The 22.7 points Banchero scores per game are 6.8 less than his prop total on Sunday.

His rebounding average -- 7.1 -- is 1.4 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Banchero's assist average -- 4.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Sunday's over/under (5.5).

Banchero's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Sunday over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.