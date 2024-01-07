Atlanta Falcons receiver Jonnu Smith has a difficult matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 200.8 per game.

Smith's stat line shows 47 receptions for 553 yards and two scores. He averages 34.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 67 times.

Smith vs. the Saints

Smith vs the Saints (since 2021): 2 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New Orleans in the 2023 season.

The Saints have surrendered a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with New Orleans on the season.

The 200.8 passing yards per game yielded by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense ranks 11th in the league with 20 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Falcons Player Previews

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-111)

Smith Receiving Insights

In eight of 15 games this year, Smith has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has received 13.5% of his team's 496 passing attempts this season (67 targets).

He has been targeted 67 times, averaging 8.3 yards per target (46th in NFL).

Smith has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (6.9%).

Smith has been targeted eight times in the red zone (16.3% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

