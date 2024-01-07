Kyle Pitts has a tough matchup when his Atlanta Falcons face the New Orleans Saints in Week 18 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints allow 200.8 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the league.

So far this year Pitts has 51 grabs (on 87 targets) for 640 yards and three scores, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Pitts vs. the Saints

Pitts vs the Saints (since 2021): 4 GP / 27.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 27.8 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Saints have conceded a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

New Orleans has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Saints is allowing 200.8 yards per game this year, which ranks ninth in the league.

Opponents of the Saints have put up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Saints' defense is 11th in the league in that category.

Falcons Player Previews

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-118)

Pitts Receiving Insights

In 11 of 16 games this season, Pitts has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Pitts has received 17.5% of his team's 496 passing attempts this season (87 targets).

He has been targeted 87 times, averaging 7.4 yards per target (73rd in NFL).

Pitts has posted a touchdown catch in three of 16 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (10.3% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

With five red zone targets, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 10.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

