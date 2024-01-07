Today's NBA slate features nine contests, including a matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!

Today's NBA Games

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs hit the road the Cavaliers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and BSSW

BSOH and BSSW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 20-15

20-15 SA Record: 5-29

5-29 CLE Stats: 113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)

113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (sixth) SA Stats: 111.2 PPG (26th in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Donovan Mitchell (27.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.6 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.2 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Brooklyn Nets play the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers look to pull of an away win at the Nets on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and ROOT Sports NW

YES and ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 16-20

16-20 POR Record: 9-25

9-25 BKN Stats: 114.6 PPG (16th in NBA), 116.1 Opp. PPG (19th)

114.6 PPG (16th in NBA), 116.1 Opp. PPG (19th) POR Stats: 108.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Mikal Bridges (20.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG) POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (21.6 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

The Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks hit the road the Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 20-15

20-15 ATL Record: 14-20

14-20 ORL Stats: 113.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

113.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (11th) ATL Stats: 122.6 PPG (third in NBA), 123.9 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (22.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.9 APG)

Paolo Banchero (22.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.9 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.7 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.1 APG)

The Sacramento Kings face the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans look to pull off a road win at the Kings on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSNO

NBCS-CA and BSNO Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 21-13

21-13 NO Record: 21-15

21-15 SAC Stats: 118.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (22nd)

118.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (22nd) NO Stats: 115.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 7.6 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (19.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 7.6 APG) NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (22.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Dallas Mavericks play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves look to pull off a road win at the Mavericks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 21-15

21-15 MIN Record: 25-9

25-9 DAL Stats: 119.1 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (21st)

119.1 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (21st) MIN Stats: 113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.3 APG)

Luka Doncic (33.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.3 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.1 APG)

The Phoenix Suns face the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies hope to pick up a road win at the Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 19-16

19-16 MEM Record: 12-23

12-23 PHO Stats: 115.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (14th)

115.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (14th) MEM Stats: 107.4 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (29.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Kevin Durant (29.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.0 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Denver Nuggets play the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons travel to face the Nuggets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ALT and BSDET

ALT and BSDET Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 25-12

25-12 DET Record: 3-32

3-32 DEN Stats: 115.7 PPG (11th in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

115.7 PPG (11th in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (fourth) DET Stats: 111.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 122.3 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.1 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 9.1 APG)

Nikola Jokic (26.1 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 9.1 APG) DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (23.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.4 APG)

The Golden State Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors go on the road to face the Warriors on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA and TSN

NBCS-BA and TSN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 17-18

17-18 TOR Record: 14-21

14-21 GS Stats: 117.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.5 Opp. PPG (20th)

117.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.5 Opp. PPG (20th) TOR Stats: 114.5 PPG (17th in NBA), 115.6 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (27.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Stephen Curry (27.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.6 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.8 APG)

The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers take to the home court of the Lakers on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSSC

SportsNet LA and BSSC Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 17-19

17-19 LAC Record: 22-12

22-12 LAL Stats: 113.7 PPG (20th in NBA), 114.9 Opp. PPG (16th)

113.7 PPG (20th in NBA), 114.9 Opp. PPG (16th) LAC Stats: 117.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.6 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.6 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 3.3 APG) LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.