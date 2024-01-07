Sam Burns is part of the field at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7. The par-73 course spans 7,596 yards and the purse available is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to wager on Sam Burns at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Burns Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sam Burns Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Burns has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on nine occasions.

Over his last 20 rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Burns has finished in the top 20 four times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Burns has finished in the top 20 in three consecutive tournaments.

Burns hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 20 -6 278 0 16 0 4 $4M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

In Burns' past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 26th.

Burns made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Burns finished 32nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 73 that registers at 7,596 yards, 595 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Plantation Course at Kapalua, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

The average course Burns has played in the past year has been 263 yards shorter than the 7,596 yards Plantation Course at Kapalua will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Burns' Last Time Out

Burns was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the Hero World Challenge, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 32) at the Hero World Challenge, which placed him in the 26th percentile among all competitors.

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Hero World Challenge, Burns shot better than just 21% of the field (averaging 4.7 strokes).

Burns shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge (the other golfers averaged four).

On the 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, Burns had five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.1).

Burns had fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 7.5 on the 32 par-4s at the Hero World Challenge.

In that last outing, Burns had a bogey or worse on six of 32 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Burns finished the Hero World Challenge underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (9.5), with eight on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Hero World Challenge, Burns recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 2.4.

