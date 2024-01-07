Who’s the Best Team in the SEC? See our Weekly SEC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SEC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Auburn
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win SEC: +300
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th
- Last Game: W 83-51 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas A&M
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Tennessee
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +240
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 90-64 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mississippi State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Alabama
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +525
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 78-75 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Kentucky
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +375
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
- Last Game: W 87-85 vs Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: Missouri
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Florida
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win SEC: +1800
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
- Last Game: L 87-85 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ole Miss
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win SEC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd
- Last Game: L 68-62 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win SEC: +1100
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: L 68-53 vs LSU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. South Carolina
- Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win SEC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
- Last Game: W 68-62 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Georgia
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win SEC: +6000
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
- Last Game: W 75-68 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Opponent: Arkansas
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win SEC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd
- Last Game: L 90-64 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Arkansas
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 14-17
- Odds to Win SEC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th
- Last Game: L 83-51 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
12. LSU
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win SEC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th
- Last Game: W 68-53 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
13. Missouri
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win SEC: +6000
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
- Last Game: L 75-68 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-26
- Odds to Win SEC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 193rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
- Last Game: L 78-75 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
